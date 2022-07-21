Hardy Reed LLC Sells 605 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Hardy Reed LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,037,000 after purchasing an additional 12,408 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,833 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP opened at $55.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.31. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $64.15.

