Hardy Reed LLC Sells 87,201 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hardy Reed LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,201 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Hardy Reed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,438,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,295,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 125,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $40.70 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

