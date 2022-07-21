Hardy Reed LLC Sells 873 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hardy Reed LLC cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of Hardy Reed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TIP opened at $114.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.42. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.