Hardy Reed LLC Takes $112,000 Position in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 37,462 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 17,033 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 150,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 91,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

Gladstone Investment Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 138,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,179. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $14.74 on Thursday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 141.02% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.22%.

About Gladstone Investment

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Stories

