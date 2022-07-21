Hardy Reed LLC Takes $146,000 Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Freshpet by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Freshpet from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.91.

Freshpet Trading Up 4.2 %

FRPT stock opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.22 and a beta of 0.91. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.22 and a twelve month high of $159.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average of $82.21.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.26 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Freshpet

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

