Hardy Reed LLC Takes $150,000 Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,375 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $107.77 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.73 and a 1 year high of $141.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.51.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.60. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $493.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,180 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $123,062.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,853.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,487 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.