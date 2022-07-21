Hardy Reed LLC Takes $2.38 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hardy Reed LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $411,892,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,972,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,191,000. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,051,000. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,061,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $50.93 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $64.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day moving average is $53.57.

