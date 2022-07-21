Hardy Reed LLC Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hardy Reed LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.1% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $44.13 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $182.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.34.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

