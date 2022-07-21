Hardy Reed LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Hardy Reed LLC decreased its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,491,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,401,000 after acquiring an additional 115,699 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,599,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $74.44 on Thursday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.46. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 93.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CWST shares. StockNews.com lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

