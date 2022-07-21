Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Position Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average is $82.08. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $1,787,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,254,610.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,671 shares of company stock worth $4,020,298. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.