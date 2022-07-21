Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,205 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 3.5 %

Hillenbrand stock opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.84 and a 1-year high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.05 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

About Hillenbrand

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.