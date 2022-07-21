Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,207 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRL. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,310 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $59,389,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,275,000 after purchasing an additional 558,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,568,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,185,000 after purchasing an additional 528,422 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

In related news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,702.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Hormel Foods news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,702.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,070 shares of company stock worth $372,727 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HRL opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.12. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Articles

