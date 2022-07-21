Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $16.72 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,228 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 6.4% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,020,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.07.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $262.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.22 and a 200-day moving average of $283.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

