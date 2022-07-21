Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on IIPR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.60.

NYSE IIPR opened at $93.46 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $88.38 and a fifty-two week high of $288.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.51 and a 200-day moving average of $163.20. The company has a quick ratio of 28.15, a current ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

