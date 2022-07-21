Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PIE. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,378,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 519.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 110,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 92,633 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $975,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 19,539 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PIE opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.37. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $27.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

