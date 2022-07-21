Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Invesco by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Stock Up 1.8 %
IVZ stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $27.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.14.
Invesco Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IVZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.68.
Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco
In related news, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at $186,110.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at $186,110.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco (IVZ)
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
- The Top-Rated Consumer Defensive Stocks With Yield Above 3.5%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.