iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.86. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $68.40.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.