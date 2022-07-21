iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,058 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $693,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWS opened at $106.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $98.36 and a 1-year high of $124.28.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.