iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Trimmed by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.0% of Hardy Reed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $396.76 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $392.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

