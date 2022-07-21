iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,803 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,143.8% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $39.19 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $49.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.45.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.