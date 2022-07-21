Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Shares Gap Up to $24.25

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.25, but opened at $25.30. Jamf shares last traded at $24.46, with a volume of 8,701 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho lowered their target price on Jamf from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 0.69.

About Jamf

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $108.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.