Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Shares Gap Up to $24.25

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.25, but opened at $25.30. Jamf shares last traded at $24.46, with a volume of 8,701 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Mizuho lowered their target price on Jamf from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.
Jamf Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 0.69.
About Jamf
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
