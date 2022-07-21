Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Raised by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 121,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 119,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.13.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $170.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

