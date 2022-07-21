Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Raised by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.3% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $170.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.34.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.13.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

