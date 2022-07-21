Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.13.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $170.71 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $449.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

