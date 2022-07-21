Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.3% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,509,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 107,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.13.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.