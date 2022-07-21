JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Viking Fund Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.0% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $46,000. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 51,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.2% during the first quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $114.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.98 and a 200-day moving average of $133.58. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

