JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Argus reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

NYSE:JPM opened at $114.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.58. The company has a market capitalization of $336.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

