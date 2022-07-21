JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,485,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Members Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 8,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 104,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,658,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.0 %

JPM stock opened at $114.54 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $336.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.58.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

