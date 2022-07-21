JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 132.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $114.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.98 and a 200-day moving average of $133.58. The company has a market capitalization of $336.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.