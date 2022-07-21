JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Santori & Peters Inc.

Santori & Peters Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.4% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $46,000. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 51,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.2% in the first quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $114.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $336.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.58. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

