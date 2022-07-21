Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 134 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 45.6% in the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.3% in the first quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,488,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $113.90 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Alphabet from $167.50 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $153.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.02.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

