Keeler Thomas Management LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 4.1% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $113.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.72 and its 200 day moving average is $140.14. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $132.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $153.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.02.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.