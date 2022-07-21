Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in K. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,473 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,757,000 after buying an additional 37,885 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.
Kellogg Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $70.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.36 and a 200-day moving average of $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $75.56.
Kellogg Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.67%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $10,341,786.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,024,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,028,429.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $62,011,256. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.90.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
