Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in K. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,473 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,757,000 after buying an additional 37,885 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $70.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.36 and a 200-day moving average of $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $75.56.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $10,341,786.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,024,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,028,429.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $62,011,256. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.90.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.