Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,223 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $41.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average of $33.10. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

