Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 437 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.54. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -55.87%.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

