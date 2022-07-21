Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,267,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9,640.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 411,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,723,000 after purchasing an additional 407,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,690,668,000 after purchasing an additional 328,367 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 985,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,054,000 after purchasing an additional 316,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $585.10 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $500.08 and a 1-year high of $686.06. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $558.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $609.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 19,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 28,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $565.00 per share, with a total value of $16,075,945.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,415,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,001,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 19,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,703,441.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TDG. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.29.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.