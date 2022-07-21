Keybank National Association OH Acquires 11,749 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,941,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,625 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,874,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,897 shares during the period. Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth $15,968,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,104,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,177,000 after acquiring an additional 705,212 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth $2,100,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $7.56 on Thursday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $874.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 51.30%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $34,444.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 208,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sumo Logic news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 5,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $40,555.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 220,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,866.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $34,444.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 208,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,320 shares of company stock valued at $948,841 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

