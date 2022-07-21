Keybank National Association OH Acquires 1,200 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 159,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 28,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Capital news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 356,775 shares of company stock worth $6,381,371 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Ares Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.