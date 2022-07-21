Keybank National Association OH Acquires 531 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $31.64 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.19.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

