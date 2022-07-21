Keybank National Association OH Boosts Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $382.00 to $396.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $361.00 to $399.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.62.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,046,485.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,376 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEDG opened at $295.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.51 and its 200 day moving average is $274.69. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.86 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 94.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.33.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $655.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.70 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 7.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

