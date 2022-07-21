Keybank National Association OH Boosts Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 30.6% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TTE shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($57.58) to €59.00 ($59.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($48.59) to €51.30 ($51.82) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

NYSE:TTE opened at $50.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.61. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5099 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

