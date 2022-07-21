Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stock Holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.08% of Manitowoc worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the first quarter worth $45,000. Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the first quarter worth $184,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 130.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 32,580 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 609,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 584,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc Stock Up 0.5 %

MTW opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $387.80 million, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $27.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manitowoc

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Manitowoc news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger purchased 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $430,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MTW. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

About Manitowoc

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.