Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in American International Group were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in American International Group by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AIG. Barclays cut their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG stock opened at $51.52 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.87 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.34. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

