Keybank National Association OH Buys 4,687 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,904 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,797,569 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $96,800,000 after purchasing an additional 174,530 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in R1 RCM by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,480,336 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,706,000 after buying an additional 239,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in R1 RCM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,315,228 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $59,015,000 after buying an additional 27,987 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in R1 RCM by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,933,051 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $49,270,000 after buying an additional 109,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in R1 RCM by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,642,858 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $41,876,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $23.71 on Thursday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on R1 RCM from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

