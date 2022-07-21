Keybank National Association OH Buys Shares of 7,255 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,255 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 73.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 37,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 28,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.44.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $41.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.89. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 82.90%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

