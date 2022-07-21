Keybank National Association OH Cuts Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,025,000 after acquiring an additional 168,802 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 911,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,876,000 after acquiring an additional 121,264 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,466,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,137,000 after acquiring an additional 58,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 48,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.63.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.2 %

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $198.49 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $216.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.40%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Stories

