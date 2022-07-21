Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,270.94, for a total value of $127,094.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,479.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Down 1.3 %

WTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

WTM opened at $1,226.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,231.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,118.27. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $978.51 and a one year high of $1,291.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.