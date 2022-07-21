Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Lantheus by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Lantheus by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lantheus by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Lantheus by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 137,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Lantheus by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 406,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 12,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $751,168.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,534,086.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $78,116.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,188.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 12,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $751,168.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,534,086.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,798 shares of company stock worth $1,676,307 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $74.16 on Thursday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $73.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -130.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.30 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 19.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, June 6th.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

