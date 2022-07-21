Keybank National Association OH Grows Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

Insider Activity

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.30 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.78. The stock has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

