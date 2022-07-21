Keybank National Association OH Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cerner were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,636,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,871,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,658,000. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Cerner by 6,666.6% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,145,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,543,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Stock Performance

CERN opened at $94.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.53. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $95.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CERN. Argus downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerner in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerner

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

